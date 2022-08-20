Kim Kardashian: The bets are opened to see who could be the next heartthrob of Kim Kardashian | Present

sports betting websites they are reviewing the odds of who will be Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend.

The socialite, 41, and mother of four children just returned to singleness after ending her 9-month relationship with “Saturday Night Live” actor Pete Davidson.

US sites like Bovada and OddsChecker now offer odds on your next suitorincluding some old flames, rumored suitors or just prospects.

In first place is the CNN contributor Van Jones at +800 odds or an implied 11.1% chance of happening, according to OddsChecker he and Kardashian have become friends in recent years.

Kim’s exes Ray J and Nick Cannontie with +1,000.

Other celebrities on the list are Jamie Foxx (+1200), Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (+1400) and even Harry Styles (+2000).

Even Evans reacted to his honorable mention in a tweet, with looking and thoughtful emojis.

Also Odds are Kim and Kanye will reconcile. after their public divorce. OddsChecker gives that +2,200 chance, or an implied 4.3% chance of it happening.

The second husband of the famous, Kris Humphries has an even lower chance with an implied chance of +3500 or 2.8%.

Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt have only a 1% chancebut it’s still better than the odds given to nine teams to win the Super Bowl this year, including the New York Jets and New York Giants, according to the site.

Wild card options include Eminem, Elliot Page, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

The truth is fans of the celebrity were not amused, “How is this legal? It’s wrong”, “This is sad”, said a user. “Are there bets on who will be Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend?”were some of the comments of dissatisfaction with the bet.

Neverthelessthe businesswoman has not commented on the matter.