Kim Kardashian shows off her new bob cut | Lifestyle

Katia Trevino

The socialite changed her image by cutting her long blonde hair.

kim kardashian She is one of the celebrities who have shown that she is not afraid of making risky changes to her look. She now showed that she cut off her long blonde hair and sports a bob cut.

For several months she said goodbye to her black hair and began to appear very blonde, but now she wanted to make another change that definitely suits her. The famous socialite appeared singing in her car accompanied by her firstborn north westas well as with his niece Penelope Disickand that’s where he showed that he has his hair shorter.

The fans of the famous one left messages where they flattered her for the way she looks; she let him know that she looks more and more beautiful. But another detail that her admirers noticed is that Kim has to deal with moments that any mother spends, because in one part of the video the screams of her daughter were heard, who made a claim.

“This is life with children”, “The moments of motherhood are coming back with them, embarrassing moments”, “I love these moments”, were some of the messages left to the businesswoman.

It is still unknown if this new hairstyle of Kim is about a wig or if the radical change of look was really made. What you have to recognize is that with dark hair and with light hair, with both, it looks great.

Could it be that this change was made to close cycles? A few days ago it was revealed that Kim Kardashian had ended her romantic relationship with actor Pete Davidson, with whom she lasted nine months. The famous she has not spoken about her situation, but everything indicates that she has taken refuge in the love of her four children.