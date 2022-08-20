Kim Kardashian shares a rare glimpse inside the SKKN headquarters with lavish lounge, huge product room and facial booth

KIM Kardashian and his team of skincare experts gave fans a glimpse into how professionals use SKKN.

The video, lasting several minutes, maintains the light and neutral aesthetic that the Kim’s brand has cultivated.

The entire video shows the SKKN press event in Los Angeles at the SKKN headquarters.

Some of Kardashian’s confidants were present, such as her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

The video starts with a look at the SKKN headquarters and then shows the guest experience.

Chris Appleton, a hair artist, is the first guest shown in the video, and is thrilled with how beautiful her skin looked after receiving the treatment.

All the guests featured in the video, posted on SKKN’s Instagram, had nothing but positive things to say about their experience.

Guests wear neutral dresses and gowns, to go with Kim’s theme, and have flawless, glowing skin.

SKKN SCANDAL

Fans were looking forward to the launch of SKKN, especially when they found out that the products would be renamed KKW Beauty.

KKW Beauty’s loyal users were thrilled to restock the familiar products they’ve come to love.

That is until they saw the price tag and nearly fell off the chair.

It wasn’t long before Kim was beaten up for the expensive price of the products and accused of making them inaccessible.

Product refills are also questioned because they are the same size as the original packaging and do not seem to reduce waste.

ALWAYS IN BRAND

The KUWTK star has had the same light-neutral aesthetic for years, even her old house was completely white.

Kim’s line of SKIMS shaping garments is all neutral complexion to suit the person wearing it.

He took neutral tones one step further with his collaboration with Dr Dre’s Beats.

Beats headphones are only available in three colors and are all neutral shades of brown or tan.

This color palette can also be seen in her ex-husband Kanye West’s brand, Yeezy, of which she would be a part owner.

