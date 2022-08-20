Kim Kardashian Says Her Beauty Standards Are ‘Achievable’ For Everyone

“I really genuinely care about looking good,” Kim told the magazine. Allure. “I probably care about more than 90% of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re at school, and I’m all of the above. I make my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone is in bedI am doing laser treatments.”

kim kardashian

(Instagram @kimkardashian)



Kim was asked later in that interview if she feels “responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic and unattainable standard of beauty.” To which she replied, “If I’m doing it, it’s achievable”. Besides, the skims businesswoman reaffirmed that the only cosmetic procedure that has been done on the face is botox. She He denied having “ever” had any padding in the face.

“I have never had eyelash extensions. I have never done anything to myself. Today I have a drop of mascara. I have never filled my cheeks. I have never filled my lips“, he claimed. Regarding beauty standards, she said: “There are so many different beauty standards, whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When she was a teenager, [el look] it was just blonde orphans,” he added. “My mindset was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and you choose who you want to be. It was always: be yourself, find the beauty in everything.”