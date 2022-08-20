Khloé Kardashian: True’s babysitter unleashes envy for her life of luxury; travel, private jets and jewelry

Much has been said about the demanding rules that the Kardashian’s nannies must comply with, where it has been ensured that the famous sisters treat them badly, but the truth is that this is not the case and proof of this is the luxurious life you lead Andrew Coopernanny to True, daughter of khloe.

The nannies of Kim, Kourtney, and Kyliebut Khloé’s, and what has been seen is that the famous is very noble with her and treats her like one of the family.

Andreza Cooper usually shares through her social networks the luxurious life she leads as True’s nanny, whom she He treats her as if she were his daughter.

This is the luxurious life of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter’s nanny

Andreza Cooper has been babysitting True Thompson, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Through his networks, he constantly shares photos with both True and Khloé in his luxurious mansion and on some trips made by the member of the clan.

And it is that clearly Khloé takes Andreza on her trips to take care of her daughter, so she has the opportunity to know the incredible and luxurious places that the Kardashian goes and have a luxurious life like that of the famous sisters.

Since travel in the private jet by kylie, go to heavenly placesknow new countries, luxurious gifts, These are some of the advantages of the young woman, who unleashes envy in networks.

It should be noted that Andreza has always made it clear that she loves Khloé and True very much, and even the famous sister has also shown her love and admiration on different occasions.

True’s nanny is a very talented and capable woman, as she is a newborn specialist, doula postpartumand helps many mothers and women in raising their children.

But Khloé has given her lavish gifts, and even thrown birthday parties for her with cake and all, proving that she is a very noble boss, and giving her babysitter the best treatment.

Here you can see the video of the life of Khloé Kardashian’s nanny