Khloé Kardashian Switches to ‘Chocolate Mocha’ Hair Color

A quite radical change of ‘look’ has just happened in the mane of Khloe Kardashian. The businesswoman has left behind her platinum blonde color with which she has been wearing for several years – and it was an icon for her – to return to her origins and to be brown again. But yes, it has done so by betting on a tone that has hit very hard this year and that promises to be even more cutting-edge among autumn-winter hair trends: the color ‘Chocolate Mocha’. It is a type of chestnut that many ‘celebrities’ like Hailey Bieber have been wearing for some time now.

It is true that Khloé Kardashian has not completely shed her blonde color, because the ‘Chocolate Mocha’ has several possibilities and, among them, the one chosen by the median of the Kardashian-Jenner: soften the chestnut with honey-colored highlights. See how the ‘celeb’ looks like her new color curled into a lifting-effect bun with which the businesswoman has already delighted us on more occasions:

Rachpoot/Getty Images

Kardashian appreciated with this new hair to support her sister Kendall Jenner with the whole family in her launch of a tequila brand, where Khloé and her long hair captured all the eyes and flashes of photographers. And, although we are not sure when it happened this big change, we think it must have been quite recent, as the “celebrity” continues to post photos on Instagram with her platinum blonde hair.

