Khloe Kardashian sued for tricking fans after spotting “fake” details in sultry new Instagram photos

KHLOE Kardashian was called out for tricking fans.

They spotted a “fake” detail in his new sultry Instagram shots that “didn’t come back”.

Khloe, 38, pouted at the camera on Instagram while sitting on a sofa on Friday.

He captioned his three shots: “This has been a great glam day”.

The skinny Kardashians star looked all made up and gorgeous in a tight nude top, though some fans worried about her because she lost 60 pounds in four years.

But that wasn’t the problem in his new shots: it was that of authenticity.

Khloe walked out on street shots yesterday debuting new brown hair.

Wearing a dark skintight jumpsuit, she had freshly dyed hair pulled back in a bun – it was definitely dark brown.

She was attending sister Kendall Jenner’s party for her brand of tequila 818, waving to fans as she strut at Malibu’s Soho House.

Therefore, the fans under his Friday post were curious to know which “glam day” he was referring to; it couldn’t be today, they concluded.

THE HAIR PROBLEM …

One commented under the new pictures: “I know you are brown now koko !!! post photos “

Another agreed that the context was extremely unclear: “There are photos of her from Kendall’s event last night and her hair is brown. But she is posting old photos ”.

A third cruelly wrote: “Show us your son.”

FILTER THE TRUTH?

Khloe is regularly beaten for heavily filtering her photos and over-curating her Instagram.

Earlier this year the “curved” mirror accidentally in a selfie did not go unnoticed.

A month earlier, fans accused Khloe of photoshopping her hands after claiming that her fingers looked “terribly” long.

Her nails have now become a problem too since the mom of two won’t be cutting them apparently.

Sister Kim is also regularly criticized for photoshopping her own children, which she admits she did for her “Instagram aesthetic.”

A Redditor previously tore: “Nobody ever knows what’s going on with Khloe’s face.”

KHLO’S TOUGH GO

Khloe shares her daughter True, four, with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31.

The former couple recently welcomed their second child together via a surrogate.

Khloe hasn’t shared a photo of her new arrival yet.

Some fans think her drastic weight loss and general rebranding has to do with her pain from Tristan.

Earlier this summer, fans described Khloe’s thigh as “thinner than her neck” when she posed in a tight pink dress for her 38th birthday celebrations.

The TV star who also recently admitted getting her nose fixed at ABC – has been training vigorously amid her personal turmoil.

The NBA star recently revealed that he secretly had a child with his mistress, fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31.

TRADING SCANDAL

After a month of speculation, Tristan confirmed that he was the father of his son Theo and asked Khloe a public apology.

The athlete wrote on social media: “Today the paternity test results revealed that I had a child with Maralee Nichols.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I was looking forward to raising our son amicably.

“I sincerely apologize to all those I have hurt or disappointed during this trial both publicly and privately.”

He then turned his attention directly to his ex, writing, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you ”.

Tristan admitted meeting Maralee for sex several times while dating exclusively with Khloe.

Tristan is also the father of five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

So now he has four children with three different women.

