Keanu Reeves has an incredible gesture with an 80-year-old fan that has moved everyone

Keanu Reeves is one of the Hollywood actors who has managed to reap great success for his performances, but his achievements are not only related to his work, but also to his incredible connection with his fans and the humility that has always characterized him.

Until now, there have been hundreds of followers who have revealed the details that the actor has had with them, without hiding behind his fame and the advantages that it could offer him.

Now, a tender story about the actor who has an 80-year-old woman as the protagonist has gone viral.

After a user of the social network Reddit asked in a general way: “What is something that a famous person has done that completely changed the way you see them?”, a fan responded something that has quickly gained notoriety, since that combined a sad story with a hopeful message that involved the protagonist of ‘Matrix’.

“My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when she was young. She saw all his movies, from ‘Bill and Ted’ to ‘Full Speed.’ She had a stroke in her early 70s and was practically confined to his house for the last 10 years of his life, so watching movies was his main hobby,” said the young man whose username is afdc92.

In this context, he explained that one day his uncle had an unexpected encounter with the actor, who was in a restaurant in Los Angeles. “He came up to her and said ‘I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mom loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind her of my dad.'” After listening to the story, Reeves asked him if he had a cell phone.

Moved by what the stranger told him, the actor called the woman. “He talked to my grandmother for several minutes and absolutely made her year better. She was so isolated and her genuine kindness to her and her interest showed how truly amazing it is of her.”

Although the story was released a few months ago, it is once again gaining notoriety among users of social networks, who have not doubted its veracity due to the actor’s record of good deeds. “Just when you think we’ve reached Keanu Peak, climb even higher,” one commented.

This is not the first time that the actor has been praised by fans. Weeks ago, he was the protagonist of another situation at the London airport, which was recorded by a television producer named Andres Kimmel.

“A boy asked for an autograph in the luggage and then he started shooting a series of quick questions,” the man described, later adding that the actor answered everything the little boy wanted to know.

“The man couldn’t have been nicer, especially after an international flight. Thought I’d share this because the guy is a class act and little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” !” he assured.