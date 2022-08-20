Karol G and Ricardo Arjona tours among the most lucrative

The tours of Karol G and Ricardo Arjona are among the most lucrative in the world at the moment.

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter ranks 14th on Pollstar’s list of the 20 most successful tours, with average earnings of more than $1 million per city.

Colombian urban artist Karol G is in 17th place with more than 869,000 dollars per city.

The first place went again to Paul McCartney, with a collection of more than 7.8 million dollars per city, followed by Coldplay, with more than 5.9 million, and Ed Sheeran, with more than 5 million.

Here are the most lucrative world tours with average box office receipts by city and average cost per ticket for the week of August 8. The list is based on information provided to trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. Paul McCartney; $7,853,391; $232.81.

2.Coldplay; $5,994,126; $97.37.

3.Ed Sheeran; $5,072,228; $77.44.

4.Lady Gaga; $4,836,151; $107.45.

5. Def Leppard/Motley Crue; $4,774,758; $131.65.

6. The Killers; $3,166,275; $90.09.

7. Kenny Chesney; $2,842,687; $100.60.

8.Harry Styles; $2,498,384; $89.98.

9. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

10. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,166,655; $139.49.

11.Iron Maiden; $1,959,577; $70.76.

12. Billie Eilish; $1,331,892; $87.00.

13.My Chemical Romance; $1,070,612; $70.70.

14. Ricardo Arjona; $1,057,992; $123.01.

15.Usher; $943,748; $191.26.

16. 50cent; $933,672; $92.51.

17. Karol G; $869,449; $66.08.

18.Dua Lipa; $857,476; $59.25.

19. Machine Gun Kelly; $836,608; $70.89.

20. The Lumineers; $784,289; $58.34.