Kardashian critics share a wild new theory that Khloe underwent plastic surgery to shave her jaw while noticing bizarre details

KHLOE Kardashian has become famous for her ever-changing face and fans think she’s gone under the knife again.

A photo of Khloe with an extremely defined jaw was enough to get fans on Reddit.

5

Users are convinced that the KUWTK star has done more work and is trying to keep it a secret.

A Reddit user said: “I can’t with the fact that they do these things like nothing has happened and then act like nothing has ever happened to their faces.”

Another user defined the aspect as “unnatural”: “So this procedure is called jaw shaving? I saw a similar jaw on someone recently in real life and it looked so weird, so unnatural. “

Many Reddit users said Khloe followed in Kim’s footsteps: “I took a picture of Kimberly with her to the surgeons.”

Someone else said, “He followed Kim, I did the jaw filler and it looks just like that, the fact that they deny is just insane.”

While fans can’t decide what procedure Khloe did, they all agree that something has changed.

PREVIOUS PLASTIC SURGERY

From a young age, Kris Jenner urged Khloe to undergo plastic surgery, specifically a nose job.

Kris’s wish came true a few years ago when Khloe finally got the procedure done.

Most read in Entertainment

Khloe confirmed that she underwent the surgery after fans called her out for the obvious change in her face.

Although she confirmed that she got a nose job, she hasn’t confirmed many other procedures despite fans constantly asking her why her face looks so different.

In 2021, a cosmetic surgeon estimated Khloe had about $ 50,000 worth of work done on her face.

A year later, fans accused her of getting her jaw and lips cut after posting a video of her giant pout.

It has also been speculated that she had breast implants.

INSECURITY Screaming

Fans believe Khloe underwent plastic surgery to help her overcome her insecurities.

Her insecurities surfaced when an unedited photo of Khloe in a bikini made its rounds on the Internet.

The Kardashians did everything they could to get it off the internet, but that only made the photo more infamous.

5

5