Kamehameha + Instant Transmission in Fortnite? It is possible and I will tell you how to do it

Will there come a day when I can review what has been coming to light about Fortnite and it has nothing to do with Dragon Ball? Well, I sincerely hope not; especially because I’m enjoying the collaboration like the most. And, precisely, part of the blame lies with the content that the fans of the game themselves are launching into the air from time to time.

The thing is that the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball is not satisfied with bringing skins to the game, but also brought a series of new mechanics to it, such as, for example, the incredible Kamehameha. But there are those who have discovered how to recreate that spectacular technique in which Goku combines this power with instant transmission. Next, I’ll tell you everything:

As the leaker collected JorgeMost on Twitter, on Reddit they have managed to recreate this technique

on Twitter, on Reddit they have managed to recreate this technique The first thing we have to do is get a Kamehameha. In this other article I told you how to find this new weapon of Fortnite in the games

I told you how to find this new weapon of in the games The second step is to get a fishing rod and approach an area with water ❓

❓ The meaning of the latter is that we will have to get a Zero fish

When you eat it, it will give us the opportunity to teleport at our whim ❗️

at our whim ❗️ Next, I leave you with a clip in which you can see how all this works in a spectacular way

Finally, it only remains for me to remind you that I will be attentive to any other curiosity of this Fortnite crossover that may be useful to you in some way.