Jon Watts walks away from Marvel Will it be the end of Spider-Man? – Rock pop

The renowned film director has generated great controversy within the cinematographic universe.

As reported by Deadline in the last few hours, Director Jon Watts has signed on to a new “Warner Bros. Discovery” projectleaving his relationship with Marvel paused.

Let’s remember that Watts has been in charge of the last and popular Spider-Man trilogyembodied by actor Tom Holland.

What is the new project about?

The new film that Jon Watts will be part of is named “Disaster Wedding” and was written by Max Barbakovdirector of the acclaimed film “Palm Springs”. Also, it has been known that the writer Dave Holstein, works on the rewrite of the original script. Although at the moment there is no known release date for this project.

Despite this, the list of projects that Watts has in the pipeline is enormous. For example, the acclaimed director will be seen in a series of Star Wars titled “Skeleton Crew”. The one that will be released in March 2023 on the streaming platform, Disney +.

So too, will be in charge of directing “Final Destination 6” and a feature film that still has no namebut what is known, has as main actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Will he leave Marvel forever?

After achieving complete fame with Spider-Man, the director has not wanted to pronounce on his departure from Marvel. Nevertheless, the transcended do not indicate that it will be added to an eventual fourth part of the saga.

The reasons? are not yet clearbut this may be due to the fact that neither the producer nor the actors have renewed contracts or have given indications of the progress of the project.

The truth is that the director works on several alternative projects linked to DC Studios and recently left his role in The Fantastic 4yes So it is not ruled out that the director will continue in talks with Warner Bros.





