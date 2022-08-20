Johnny Depp could appear by surprise at the MTV Video Music Awards – El Financiero

Johnny Depp would be ready for a new public appearance after the media trial that he faced with his ex-wife Amber Heard and whose verdict favored him. The actor would dress up for one surprise appearance in the MTV Video Music Awardsan awards ceremony that will be broadcast on August 28.

Event production sources told TMZ that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean is in talks with the show’s producers to dress up as the popular network character ‘Moonman’. It would also be expected that at some point take off his mask to show his face.

Throughout his career, Depp won 5 MTV Movie Awards. in the categories of best male performance, best villain, global superstar and the generation award, in 2012. This news comes after the actor’s return to the cinema with Jeanne duBarry and after the announcement of his first film as a director after more than two decades, as well as his contract for the Sauvage fragrance.

The return of Johnny Depp as director

The also musician will direct a new film titled Modigliani25 years after filming The Brave (1997) which was his debut, advanced The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which will start shooting in Europe next springis co-produced by Al Pacino and its cast has yet to be revealed.

The plot is based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and tells the turbulence in the life of the artist Amedeo Modigliani during the second decade of the 20th century to become a legend of Italian painting and sculpture.

“Modigliani’s life had great difficulties, but also a final triumph. This is a universally human story. that all viewers can relate to,” Depp revealed.

The original stage play will be adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski; will reunite Al Pacino and the Iranian Barry Navidi in the production, a duo that worked together on films such as The Merchandise of Venice (2004) and Wilde Salome (2011), with a remarkable reception by critics.

*With information from EFE.