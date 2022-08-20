‘John Wick 4’: Chad Stahelski talks about the pressure of inventing increasingly crazy action scenes

The fourth installment of the saga ‘John Wick’ will hit theaters on March 24, 2023 and to Spain it will be done by Diamond Films. Directed, like all the previous ones, by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick 4’ will be the longest of all, or at least for now, because the franchise will continue to expand with a possible fifth part and a spin-off starring Ana de Arms which is titled ‘Ballerina’. With so many movies, every time you have to invent more to continue surprising the audience and give the public new doses of action, adrenaline and bizarre misadventures. And Stahelski knows a lot about that, that in case anyone doesn’t know, before moving to directing he was a stunt double for none other than Keanu Reeves.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the occasion of the Netflix premiere of the comedy ‘Day Shift’, which he produces, Stahelski spoke with the outlet about his cameo in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and what awaits us in ‘John Wick 4’. Asked about the challenges that he has encountered in this installment, Stahelski replies: “I love shooting on location. That’s what makes movies magical for me. Movies are like travelogues that take you to a place you haven’t been. So you always have something, like language barriers , the currency issues, the political environments. We were trying to get to Jordan while the Gaza thing was going on, so we couldn’t fly. Covid made it difficult for us, but we had a great producer, Louise Rosner, who was very strict about it. So no one complained and everyone wanted to do a movie because they hadn’t worked in a while. And I don’t think we had a full production shutdown during that time. They’re paying you a lot of money to travel around the world and make a movie with Keanu Reeves, so it’s hard to complain about having to wear a mask. It’s nothing compared to teaching dogs to jump on cars and bite crotches without hurting anyone, or put together a whole scene in a club with 43 waterfalls, or shoot car chases around the Arc de Triomphe.”

Judging by the advance that they presented at Comic Con last July and the scenes that Stahelski mentions, ‘John Wick 4’ will not lack action scenes that have us on the edge of the seat, but intensifying these more and more sequences, with the consequent complications in the shooting, is an increasing challenge for the film team, although the director takes it with philosophy: “Obviously, I could also whine and complain about the art of having to get over yourself. Our success has given us the confidence of certain executives who now have a little more faith. So when I say, “Keanu’s going to go horseback riding, he’s going to drive around the Arch, and we’re going to have a big waterfall with dogs biting their crotches,” people take me a little more seriously and say, “I don’t understand how he’s going to do it, but it’s probably going to be okay.” So now there is more confidence in us and they let us do.”

the meta cameo

In ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Stahelski appears on screen as Chad, while in ‘Matrix’ or Matrix Reloaded’ he only “we see” like Neo, doing the most dangerous scenes instead of Reeves. But he is not the only one who took this “promotion”: “They brought in 20 to 30 people who had been part of the ‘Matrix’ trilogy crew for little cameos”Stahelski recalls, “So I thought it would be fun, but Lana [Wachowski] You know I’m vehemently against being on camera unless I’m doing a stunt. I’m not an actor and I have a high voice. yesI am terrible in front of the camera and I know my limitations perfectly. So I said, “As long as it’s little, of course, out of respect. Thank you very much for a race and for teaching me so much. I’d love to return the favor by getting in front of the camera.”

In the end, when he received the script, he saw that he even had lines, but his head was in the middle of another shoot. The director went to the set of ‘Matrix’ in San Francisco, he got into the trailer to change and only when they were doing his makeup and hair did he realize the weight of the character in question: “Oh, I’m Carrie-Anne’s husband [Moss]I have three kids and I have to do a scene with Keanu and Carrie-Anne.” So I went and found Lana on set, and I said: “I don’t think you want me to do this. I’m going to ruin your movie”. And she said, “You’ll do fine.” So I said to myself, “Okay, I’m sure. I am director. I am a specialist. I can do this, no problem.” From the nerves, it took him three takes to get the scene out and he is convinced that Reeves teased him by giving him intense looks to laugh a little at him: “No matter how tough or confident you think you are, there’s always the camera. I got set on fire and blew up, did all these amazing stunts, but speaking in front of those two… So I think I did it terribly wrong, but I think that was partly enough for Lana. Or so I hope.”