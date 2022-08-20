Jlo and Ben Affleck | JLo and Ben Affleck are getting married for the second time and this will be the long-awaited three-day wedding | Jennifer Lopez | jlo | Ben Affleck | wedding | marriage | ceremony | bride | boyfriends | Hollywood | VIU

Since they resumed their relationship (after more than 13 years apart) everything is going great between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. This time, the commitment between both artists has finally become a reality. Just one month after his spontaneous wedding In Las Vegas, this weekend the actors of multiple romantic comedies will take the next step in the American state of Georgia, the scene in which the celebration of this long-awaited second wedding will take place.

Privacy and intimate moments are increasingly valued in the entertainment environment and they know that well JLo Y Ben Affleck. Therefore, in the style of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the couple will have a second ceremony that will last all weekend with family and close friends. The event will take place in the garden of Affleck’s own property, located in Riceboro, Georgia, where it is assumed that the couple would marry in 2003, during their first courtship. According to the American media TMZ, workers and construction workers have already installed an altar, tables and chairs for the great celebration.

With an exclusive list of 100 guests among which the presence of well-known celebrities such as Matt Damon (best friend of the groom) and Leah Remini (faithful accomplice of the Bronx diva) is expected, the actors will marry in an elegant house next to the lake in Savannah, Georgia.

How could it be otherwise, the future spouses will be accompanied by their children on this memorable weekend. Max and Emme will be present on the side of Jennifer Lopez; and Violet, Seraphina and Samuel on the part of Ben Affleck. They They will be in charge of giving that special quota to the celebration of the commitment between both North American actors.

The date of this weddingwhich generates great expectation for what the sentimental reunion between the two artists represents, was already public a few days ago and (how could it be otherwise) different American entertainment media began to leak images and even details of the design and decoration of the space designated for the reception. With the direction of Colin Cowie, event planner and interior designer of the superstars, it is known that the setting will feature water elements and a piano that will accompany the bride and groom during the event in daylight. They will also have fireworks.