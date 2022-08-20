JLO and Ben Affleck have everything ready for their second wedding

The big day is getting closer and closer and the wedding of the year will take place today in an area surrounded by forest and by the sea. After getting married in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to celebrate their second wedding today. According to reports from “TMZ”, The couple will marry at a Ben Affleck estate located in Riceboro, Georgia..

JLO and Ben Affleck wedding. / Photo: TMZ.

As an important fact, this would be the place where the couple had planned to get married for 20 years. And it is that in 2004 Ben and JLO ended their love relationship and their marriage commitment that they will now make a reality. According to the images that “TMZ” took from the place where the expected wedding will take place, it can be seen that it will be a big party. A grand piano, fireworks, fake snow-covered trees and various receptions are some of the details that can be seen in the photos.



Ben Affleck and JLO suffer a mishap before the wedding

It must be said that yesterday Ben Affleck’s mom had an accident, because he fell from a dock and severely injured his leg. Because of this, the lady was taken to the hospital and they placed a bandage on her wound. Luckily the scare did not happen to adults and therefore the plans for the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still standing. About the wedding it was from Friday that the guests were arriving at the farm and that day there was a rehearsal dinner.

Ben Affleck and JLO. / Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Finally, several celebrities are expected today to attend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s formal marriage bond, and one of them is said to be actor Matt Damon, who is a very close friend of Affleck. Related to whether Jennifer Garner, Ben’s ex-wife, will attend, the medium “Hollywood Life” reported that Garner will not be able to go to the link for work reasonsbut that it is a fact that their children will be there.

