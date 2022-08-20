Jerry Bruckheimer Says The Quest 3 Script Is Nearly Finished

Fifteen years have passed since The Search: The Secret Diary, the sequel to Nicolas Cage’s first film as an American treasure hunter, was released, but the idea of ​​making a third film has not yet disappeared from the mind of those who once made these stories possible.

This has been confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer in an interview with Comicbookmovie, in which he has been asked about a possible Search 3. “Let’s hope there is because we’re working on the script right now. Let’s hope that Cage likes it because he is very good. Soon we will be able to pass it on,” assured the producer.

So, in addition to confirming that there may be a third Quest movie, Bruckheimer has also revealed that her main goal is to be recast by Nicholas Cagewhose opinion, in addition, seems to have an important weight in the fact of whether the tape goes ahead or not.

However, if The Search 3 finally remains a simple script, Disney has already announced the transformation of this saga of films into a series for their streaming service, in which they have also confirmed that the character of Nicolas Cage will not have a place, although the character played by Justin Bartha, Riley Poole, will appear.

In fact, his own Nicholas Cage is also not very excited about the possibility of returning as Ben GatesWell, in a round of questions and answers held in April on Reddit, the actor confessed that “I would surely say no” to returning to the sequel to The Search since the study was focusing only on the series.

Even so, the creators of The Search do not lose hope that Cage appears in the series: “We are going to beg and cry as much as it takes. We want it to be there, even if it’s only for a few seconds. He is our favorite actor. We wanted it to be Ben Gates before we wrote Ben Gates, he was always our first choice,” Marianne Wibberley revealed to dead line.