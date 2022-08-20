Jennifer Lopez: This is her engagement ring with Ben Affleck

When it comes to fine jewelry, the collection of Jennifer Lopez lives up to Elizabeth Taylor’s, especially when it comes to her new engagement ring. The 53-year-old actress has sported various designs over the years (half a dozen, to be exact), but the stones she chose for her are her now-husband’s, Ben Affleckare by far the most commented.

For example, Harry Winston’s pink diamond that was given to him by the Oscar winner in 2002: ‘I saw the ring and I thought: Oh my God,’ he said Jennifer Lopez to Diane Sawyer in an interview in the early 1990s. The 6.10-carat stone, then valued at $1 million, inspired fashion rings colored diamondsand even impressed Barbra Streisand, a diamond fanatic.

How is Jlo’s second engagement ring with Ben Affleck?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The second engagement ring Jennifer Lopez with Affleck It’s even rarer, as the central green diamond is the work of Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds. (Tamara Rahaminov and Nicol Goldfiner of Rahaminov Diamonds were responsible for the actual design of the piece.) In addition to being the second-rarest shade for a diamond (red is ranked number one), the color green has a special meaning for Lopez: “I always say the color green is my lucky color,” she wrote on the page. of her news, On The J-Lo. ‘Perhaps you remember a certain green dress. I have realized that there are many moments in my life when incredible things have happened to me when I was dressed in green.’

Portugali agrees that the tone makes the ring special for several reasons. “Among fancy colored diamonds, naturally colored green stones with saturated hues are some of the rarest and most coveted,” the diamond specialist, who previously worked at Van Cleef & Arpels and Harry Winston, wrote on Instagram after bennifer share the happy news of your engagement, adding that the color ‘synchronizes nature and tranquility’ and is associated with ‘luck and prosperity’. And lest you think the couple has outgrown pink diamonds… Portugali also helped Affleck get JLo a recent birthday present: a pair of green diamond earrings rimmed with pink stones.