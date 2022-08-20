Jennifer Lopez: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have already chosen their love nest | Present

After it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took some time to strengthen ties, now it came to light celebrities will no longer buy a new property to make their married life.

According to the American media TMZ, It will be the actor who will move to the singer’s house located in Bel Air.

The couple will reside in a mansion in Los Angeles that the singer bought in 2016but before they will do a remodel to the house for their children to live in.

While the changes take place, they will continue to rent a residence, so they hope that in less than a year they will be able to live as a family.

The property It has 14 thousand square meters with 7 rooms and 13 bathrooms, according to the source close to the couple, the remodeling is extensive, so many things could change, he also added that The decision was made after the couple had been looking for their ideal home for months and, not finding it, they chose to remodel JLo’s.

celebrity relationship It has become a trend in recent weeks, due to its waste of love; in July They tied the knot in Las Vegas and traveled to Paris to celebrate their honeymoonwhere they were captured very loving in the company of their children.

It is rumored that They are already planning a second wedding with their closest friends and it is already considered the most anticipated event of the year.