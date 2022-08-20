Jennifer Lopez didn’t want her daughter in “Limitless” music video

Jennifer Lopez often talks about how much she loves her children, Emme and Max. Although Lopez cares for her children, she reveals that she didn’t want her daughter Emme to be in one of her music videos.

Jennifer Lopez was proud of her daughter’s performance at the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez with daughter Emme Muniz | Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Lopez says she was proud when she saw her daughter sing at the Super Bowl. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she describes the moment as “exhilarating”, saying that she “filled it”.

Asked if Emme has always been a performer, Lopez says her daughter is “quiet”. Max tends to be very vocal and rowdy, while Emme is more of a thinker, according to Lopez.

“My son is very loud, rowdy and full of energy and Emme is the opposite,” Lopez tells Winfrey. “She is the yin of the yang of him. But she feels very comfortable performing and singing on stage “.

Lopez says he didn’t know about Emme’s talent. He always thought that his daughter was very shy. However, she learned of Emme’s artistry of hers when she was casting for the role of a little girl in her music video of her “Limitless”.

Jennifer Lopez didn’t want her daughter in her music video

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/8JmtmpOQdng?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture “allowfullscreen title =” Jennifer Lopez – Limitless from the movie “Second Act” (Official video) “>

Lopez’s daughter was interested in acting in the music video. However, Lopez was not comfortable with this. Although Emme wanted to be in the video, Lopez continued with casting her.

Lopez said she didn’t want her daughter to be in the video because she didn’t want her kids to be in the entertainment industry. “I never thought about putting them to work or work or anything,” Lopez explains to Winfrey. “I just didn’t want this for them. Because I’ve worked with a lot of children and that’s a lot. There is a lot of pressure ”.

Lopez also discouraged his daughter from being in the video due to the long hours. She says her boyfriend at the time, Alex Rodriguez, suggested that she include Emme in the video. Lopez said she didn’t think it was a good idea. Her friend Benny Medina came to her and even suggested that she change her mind and let Emme do the video.

“I was like, ‘Guys, I don’t want to wear this [in the video]. I don’t want it to work, ‘”Lopez says. “That’s a lot, and I’m directing for the first time, what if I have to tell her something? I do not want it.” Lopez eventually agreed, but told her daughter that if she made the video she would have to see the work through.

Jennifer Lopez was surprised by her daughter’s performance

For the video, Emme had to act and sing. Her character was supposed to represent the little girl inside every woman. Lopez says they did the first take all the way through. “She was a natural,” wonders Lopez.

Lopez couldn’t help but cry when he saw his daughter’s performance. Her staff cried too. “Everyone on my team has been with me for 20 years,” says Lopez. “They’ve all seen when [my children] were born. We are all watching it; we are all with tears in our eyes. In that moment I realized that she had it and that she could do with it what she wanted ”.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez says her “hardest job” involves co-parenting with Marc Anthony