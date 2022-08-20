Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding celebration begins with the arrival of the stars in Georgia: everything to know

Ads

The second time is the charm! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding once again with the help of friends and family.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, have a big relationship planned at the Good Will Hunting star’s Riceboro, Georgia estate. The weekend got off to a rough start with Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, who was taken to a Savannah-area hospital by ambulance on Friday, Aug.19, according to the Daily Mail. She was discharged later that day and escorted home by both her son and daughter-in-law.

However, the medical issue was only a brief hitch in the party’s plans. Celebrities like Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and others were spotted landing at the Savannah, Georgia airport prior to the event.

The Hustlers actress and Oscar winner got married in Las Vegas last month after getting engaged in April for the second time. The New York City native confirmed her milestone in a July 17 issue of her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“We made it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience, ”the Selena star wrote at the time, hours after Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Argo director had made it official. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Las Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world ”.

Shortly after the low-key ceremony, an insider told us that the duo had plans to throw a larger party later with a larger group of friends and family. Their choice to flee, the source noted, would be a long one.

“Jen and Ben have been talking about escaping for months now and it felt right for them,” the insider told Us. “[They] they’ve both had big weddings ahead of time, so glitz isn’t as important to them as it once was ”.

A few days after the wedding in Sin City, the couple flew to Paris for a honeymoon, part of which they enjoyed with their children. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The “Get Right” singer and Justice League star previously dated from 2002 to 2004 after hooking up on the set of their film Gigli. The couple were supposed to get married in September 2003, but they canceled the ceremony due to “excessive media attention” and broke up four months later.

The two reconnected in 2021 after Lopez split from ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The writers of The Shades of Blue and The Good Will Hunting made their love story official on Instagram in July 2021, debuting together on the red carpet two months later at the Venice International Film Festival.

“Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly, ”a source told us exclusively in May 2021.“ The old flame has absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of mutual affection. … They both respect and trust each other.

