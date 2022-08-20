Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will marry for the second time: This is what is known about the great wedding | USA United States CELEBS RMMN | OFF SIDE

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are about to say yes for the second time. After surprising everyone with a secret wedding in Las Vegas, the couple is about to marry again in an intimate ceremony that this time will be attended by family and friends.

Shortly after celebrating their first honeymoon in Paris, the couple is preparing a big three-day party that will begin next Friday, August 19, and will last until Sunday, August 21, on the occasion of their second wedding.

It is known that the ceremony will take place at the private estate that the actor owns in Riceboro, Georgia. Precisely the protagonist of ‘Argo’ bought this luxurious mansion in 2003 during his first relationship with Jennifer. In 2018, the actor put this property up for sale, but it did not materialize and now it will be the scene of the second union.

What is known about the great wedding?

JLo and the Oscar winner will spare no expense and plan to spend about 8 million dollars on this second marriage, according to media such as ‘Daily Mail’.

The celebrations start this Friday with a rehearsal dinner attended by family and friends closest to the couple. The main ceremony will take place on Saturday, and a barbecue picnic will close the celebration on Sunday.

The famous wedding planner Colin Cowie, known for planning the nuptials of countless American celebrities, would be in charge of organizing the wedding.

Regarding the guest list, names like Matt Damon, friend of the groom; television presenter Jimmy Kimel; Ben’s actor brother, Casey Affleck and interpreter Drea de Matteo, stand out the most.

