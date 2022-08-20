Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: honeymoon in Paris

La honeymoon in the most romantic city in the world: Paris. The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck keep it up. After the surprise wedding in Las Vegas, the two are now on their honeymoon. They chose Europe and not a city by chance, but the symbolic place of love and romance.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris

The couple was immortalized by Page Sixauthoritative gossip page of New York Post, upon arrival in the French capital. JLo sported a casual look with jeans and a T-shirt which he then ditched for a long red dress worn for dinner at a restaurant near the Champs-Élysées, where the two newlyweds arrived hand in hand. This is the first international trip for husband and wife, and the first love escape from Mr and Mrs Affleck.

The surprise wedding

Theirs was the most anticipated wedding of the year. Ever since the pop star showed her ring with a huge green stone on her finger, we all expected to see her get married.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

The two, on the other hand, surprised everyone with a lightning ceremony in Las Vegas celebrated on July 16 and of which they shared the details only when things were done. A top secret wedding with very few guests. It seems, however, that they are ready for an encore. According to rumors, in fact, they would like to organizeand another ceremony to celebrate big with friends and family. What if Paris was the location?

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED