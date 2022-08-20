A month after getting married in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prepare to celebrate their second wedding. The couple planned a three-day celebration for “family and friends” in Georgia.

In accordance with Page Six, the three-day celebration will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday. The wedding will take place on Saturday and the couple will close their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday. The children that JLo shares with Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, are expected to be present; as well as Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the children Affleck shares with Jennifer Garner, who will not attend the wedding.

Jennifer Garner turned down invitation to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

A source told Hollywood Life that the couple asked Jennifer Garner to attend their second wedding to be held in Georgia; nevertheless, The actress and Affleck’s ex had to decline the invitation. According to the informant, Garner has a work commitment in Texas this weekend.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and will not be attending the wedding celebration, but she has been totally supportive of her children being there and is generally very positive about the whole thing.”, detailed the source.

“There is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, so the fact that they feel welcome and comfortable and have joined JLo and her children is the best thing she could ask for,” added the source.

Jennifer Garner wishes JLo and Ben Affleck the best

A different source told the same outlet that Garner has already “congratulated” the couple on their second wedding plans.

“Ben will always consider Jennifer family, so of course he extended an invitation. Also, Jennifer and Jen have become closer, so JLo fully supported the invitation from the mother of Ben’s children. Jennifer knows they adore JLo and is totally okay with them getting closer to their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and she knows it will be a beautiful event.”added the second informant.