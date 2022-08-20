Jack Nicholson’s anger at not having played the Joker again

Jack Nicholson He has always stood out for his spontaneity and his overwhelming personality. Over the years, the legendary actor has given quite honest statements to the press and some time ago he decided to be honest about it. the anger generated by the fact that he was not summoned to play the Joker again after his role in Batman (1989).

During an interview granted to MTV years ago, the New Jersey native said: “Like in any field, you can’t believe the reasons why things happen or don’t happen. Not wondering how to make the sequel is that kind of thing. Maybe it was the right thing to do, but to be honest, I’m furious. I’m furious. I was never asked about making a sequel with the Joker.“.

Referring to the origin of his affinity with that chaotic character, Nicholson explained that From a very young age he felt the call to embody that villain: “The Joker comes from my childhood. That’s how I got involved with him initially. It’s a role I always thought I should play“.

Jack Nicholson. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures.

On the other hand, Jack also took the opportunity to praise Tim Burton, the director who gave him the opportunity to fulfill that dream: “He is a genius. He had the correct vision. That’s why I made the movie. I made the film based on a single conversation with him. We both come from the world of cartoons. We had similar ideas. Tim said that Joker must have a humorous dark side. Burton is one of the great filmmakers. I have great appreciation for him.”

