Jack Nicholson was pissed off with Heath Ledger’s The Joker

In Screen Rant they have explained why Jack Nicholson I was furious after Heather Ledger will replace it as the joker after The dark knight. From the start, the actor felt like the perfect casting for a live-action version of the villain from Batman. But, despite this, many other actors were considered for the role in Batman (1989). They were names of the stature of John Lithgow, Willem Dafoe Y robin-williams. However, Nicholson took the cat to the water and secured a very favorable treatment for his salary expectations. But, of course, he was committed to Batman and deeply enjoyed characterizing his Clown Prince of Crime.

He loved it so much that, during an interview in 2007, Jack Nicholson revealed that he had never been asked about a sequel to Batman that involved the character of the Joker. He also stated that he did not understand why it had not happened. But that “maybe it’s not a mistake, maybe it was the right thing to do.” However, he added the following. “To be honest, I’m furious.” When asked about The dark knight and the presence of Heath Ledger as a villain was overwhelming. “I am not willing to see it because of what I have said. But if it’s a good movie, I’ll catch up with it somewhere. The actor also stated that he felt that Warner Bros. Pictures had sunk the franchise DC Comics original and what Tim Burton he was a true genius.

“There is no ceiling with this character,” said the actor

The great villain of Bat Man it not only allowed Jack Nicholson to make a lot of money and gain more public recognition. Time later he came to affirm that with The Joker there is no ceiling of interpretation. Unfortunately, the franchise killed off the character and subsequent sequels went for other villains and other actors. Until the Heath Ledger version, we enjoyed the animated iterations with the spectacular voice of Mark Hamill. But we went many years without Clown Prince of Crime. Something that, today, is unthinkable given the fame of the character.