It is revealed why Nikkita Lyons could not participate in WWE SmackDown

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the girls from Toxic Attraction, defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the quarterfinals of the tournament to decide the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Dolin and Deville were not originally scheduled and the company announced its appearance at the last moment.



Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons was the original team that he had to face the fighters of the SmackDown roster, but a series of problems prevented it from finally happening. In recent days it was mentioned that Stark had suffered an injury and in recent hours, through Dave Meltzer, from Wrestling Observer, we have learned that lyons I couldn’t participate in the show either, but for a different reason. According to Meltzer, the NXT superstar could not enter Canada because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Stark suffered a concussion in her match on Tuesday (NXT Heatwave) against Mandy Rose and it was not authorized,” Dave Meltzer commented on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show. “Lyons would not have been allowed to go as she was not aware that she was not vaccinated and therefore she could not enter Canada.”

Apparently, WWE did not realize the problem of Nikkita Lyons until the last moment, so we do not know if there was any intention to find another partner to team up with her on Friday Night SmackDown.

