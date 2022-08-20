Is a new collaboration coming?

‘The Voice’ is ready to broadcast its new episodes in the United States. Season 22 is full of novelties and one of them is the inclusion of Camila Hair in the coaching team. John Legend, Black Shelton and Gwen Stefani complete the quartet. As of September 9, we will be able to see them on television, on the NBC channel.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

Camila Hair has been prepared to do a great job on ‘The Voice’. She knows this type of programs, because she participated in ‘The X Factor’ as a teenager, where she was among the finalists and then she joined Fifth Harmony. For this season, the Cuban artist has called a good friend to be her battle advisor. Who is it about? well of charlie puth.

CAMILA CABELLO WEARS A TOP WITH INVERTED NECKLINE AND TURNS ON THE NETWORKS

CAMILA CABELLO HAS A NEW BOYFRIEND: KNOW ALL THE DETAILS

The interpreter of ‘Attention’ will be in charge of helping Camila Hair in making decisions that will determine the future of the participants. In an interview for ExtraTV, the couple spoke about their union. Charlie Puth said that he likes this adventure, but there was another statement that caught everyone’s attention.

Is a collaboration with Charlie Puth coming?

During the interview, the couple was asked about a possible collaboration. Why haven’t they made a song together? It just hasn’t happened, although there was an opportunity. “I think we wrote once, but that doesn’t count. I was like what am I doing here? I am having a panic attack. There were like 8 people in the room and I didn’t know what to do. It was not for me or for you, I did not know what was happening, “said Camila Cabello.

But they did not rule out doing a collaboration at some point. “Yes, you and I will write something,” Charlie Puth assured his colleague. Can you imagine this together? It would be spectacular.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!