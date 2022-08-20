Inside Kylie Jenner’s huge home gym in the $ 36 million Hidden Hills mansion with $ 7,000 pilates machines, Dior weights, and huge TVs

KYLIE Jenner’s huge home gym is fit for a queen.

Here’s a look inside the glittering space of her $ 36 million Hidden Hills mansion with $ 7,000 pilates machines, Dior weights, and huge flat-screen TVs.

Kylie, 24, has built herself a simply stunning gym in her Los Angeles home.

The 19,250-square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as multiple guest suites with private patios and entrances, not to mention a large pool that wraps around the house.

But the gym is apparently so posh that even his best friends can’t help but burn calories there.

On Thursday, best friend Yris Palmer posed while pausing on TikTok.

The brunette beauty who welcomed her second child – just like Kylie did – in June flaunted her figure in a green tight workout two-piece.

“Day one pilates,” she wrote as she worked her booty next to a wall of modern mirrors.

Next to the gorgeous Yries was also a huge partially light wood Merrithew Pilates machine that cost $ 7,000.

A garbage can next to the car was even paired with the same black and wood trim.

‘LOTS OF SPACE’

On the other wall of the modern room was a flat screen TV inlaid into the white wall.

Yris also boldly captioned the video: “Wish me luck. I hate to say ‘time to get my body back’ because after a baby your body will never be exactly the same, but it’s time to get sexy and strong ”.

One fan shrewdly replied: “When you know this is Kylie’s house.”

Another wrote: “Their houses are huge! I can imagine her friends hanging around all day doing random things and Kylie not having a clue. A little scary “.

Others applauded the celebrity’s friend for being as open as Kylie herself did with postpartum life.

KYLIE EXPENSIVE

But back to the gym itself, which is incredibly cool.

As seen in a TikTok Kylie himself released in 2021, there are multiple large treadmills and a cooler for refreshments.

There’s also a matte black Cybex weightlifting machine in the corner that would stretch $ 9,000.

In July, Kylie’s dad Travis Scott also posted a photo from his home gym.

The image did not show him, but instead showed the huge wall of mirrors and a weight bench.

Through the mirror a gray floor with white lines could be seen on the ground.

But fans on Reddit have noticed a “gaudy” detail on his photo.

‘CLOSE THE FRONT DIOR’

His weight bench featured many weights of different sizes all lined up in a row.

On the side, the black bench featured white stripes and the wording “Christian Dior”. – Travis tagged Kylie in the Instagram story.

“I’m dying to Christian Dior weights lol. Luxury brands really do it all, ”wrote a Redditor.

Another simply asked: “… does Dior make gym equipment?”

One rational reason Kylie might have the Dior bench at her home is that Travis just released the Dior x Travis Scott collection.

The collection was supposed to go down in the summer of 2022 but was postponed due to the Astroworld tragedy.

Following the delay, Dior announced it would be released worldwide on July 13, 2022, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The collection includes several pieces, including hats, shoes, clothes and accessories and has since been released in stores and online.

This is just one of the many times Kylie has angered fans by flaunting her wealth online – for starters is her $ 72 million Kylie Air private jet.

But Kylie is worth around $ 700 million, so she can fly and flex as she pleases.

Kylie and Travis share two children together – the adorable Stormi, 4, and their four-month-old son born in February – name currently unknown.

