injured the actor’s mother at the wedding party

In the last few hours, the details of a misadventure that would have affected the mother of have emerged Ben Affleckin the predicate of celebrating the second wedding ceremony with Jennifer Lopez this weekend.

As reported by PageSix the actor’s mother, in the century Christopher Anne Boldtit would have been transported to hospital in an ambulance after falling from a pier on the pond of her son’s estate in the state of Georgia. Some sources from the tabloid Daily Mail reported that the woman allegedly suffered a rather serious injury to her leg. a situation that would therefore have made it necessary to be transferred to a health facility to receive immediate care.

You can see HERE the images images spread by Daily Mail which portray the two newlyweds outside the structure waiting for the first visits to end.

For Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez it’s about the second ceremony in which they will take part this summer. The 52-year-old pop star and actress and the 49-year-old actor were officially engaged last April, and then subsequently got married on Saturday, June 16, 2022 in Las Vegas.

The marriage has thus brought back their dream of love revived twenty years after the conclusion of their first relationship. The two have already been engaged from 2002 to 2004 establishing themselves against their will as one of the most iconic couples of the showbiz of the early 2000s. The ceremony that will take place this weekend will instead be a more intimate event, dedicated to friends and family gathered in the actor’s estate.

As for the cinematic front, it has been reported in recent weeks that the actor will unexpectedly return to the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman in the highly anticipated Aquaman and the lost kingdomin which he will return to act alongside Jason Momoa. Affleck will also reprise the same role in The Flashexpected in the second half of 2023.

Source: PopCulture

