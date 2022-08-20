The film with Tom Cruise left behind the phenomenon starring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Find out which is the other tape of the franchise that is about to dethrone!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be unbeatable if ticket office it is about. However, a movie appeared to dethrone Kevin Feige’s company once again. Is about Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel starring Tom Cruise which came 36 years after the release of the original story. This week, it was announced that this fiction managed to surpass Avengers: Infinity Wara superhero classic of the last decade.

It was in 2018 when the film directed by the brothers was released Joe and Anthony Russo which is now part of the catalog of Disney+. Back then, the bloodiest battle in the franchise took place. And it is that the Avengers, together with their allies, tried to defeat Thanos before his destructive power ended the universe. With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans leading the cast, it was one of the most convincing proposals of Marvel Studios.

And although the film conquered the audience, this 2022 An even more impressive film arrived for a good part of the public. Top Gun: Maverickdirected by Joseph Kosinski, took up the story of one of the best aviators in the Navy. Tom Cruise’s character Pete Mitchell returns to push the limits as a test pilot while training the son of his best friend, played by Miles Teller. That nostalgic seasoning was enough to overtake Marvel.

The sequel, which pays homage to director Tony Scott, has broken records since its release in May of this year. In just its first weekend on the billboard, it managed to raise a billion dollars around the world. It also became Tom Cruise’s first film to exceed $100 million. The good reviews, accompanied by an excellent reception by the public, managed to leave behind Avengers: Infinity War at the box office

Worldwide, Kosinski’s film is positioned as the thirteenth highest-grossing film, even without having had screenings in Russia and China, two of the most important foreign markets. And in the United States, that is, in the national ranking, it is the sixth highest-grossing film with $679 million, surpassing the Marvel Studios film with $678 million. In this sense, he is less than $21 million away from dethroning Black Panther and position yourself in the top 5 locally.