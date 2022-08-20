Idris Elba talks about Heimdall’s possible return to the MCU

Thor: Love and Thunder – 76% hit theaters in early July and thousands of fans loved it. The film is directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit – 75%) and starring Chris Hemsworth as the mighty god of Thunder, along with Natalie Portman in her long-awaited return to the MCU as Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and himself Waititi like Korg.

Warning, spoilers for Love and Thunder below. Certainly, the film had spectacular moments that left the audience speechless, but without a doubt, everyone jumped out of their seats when they saw Jane arrive in Valhalla and be greeted by none other than Heimdall, the beloved Asgardian god and ancient guardian of the Bifrost. We saw Thanos impale Heimdall with a spear and end his life in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War. 79%. However, after the Valhalla post-credits scene in love and thundermany are hopeful that the character will return in future installments.

Idris Elba, who plays Heimdall, has hinted at the character’s possible return to the MCU in a recent interview. While promoting his latest tape, Beast, Syfy asked the actor if he would return to the fantastic Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring Heimdall to life. Elba he admitted that he loved playing the god and suggested that a new appearance of the Asgardian was already in development at Marvel. Either way, Idriss He refused to provide more details about the subject as a good actor from Marvel Studios.

About the possible return as Heimdall, Idris Elbe said the following (via heroic hollywood):

Heimdall is a beloved character, I love playing him. Something may be cooking.

When pressed by the outlet to find out exactly what might be in the works for Heimdall, Elba answered:

I don’t know, I’d tell you if I knew. Well, probably not…

Although Heimdall is currently in Valhalla, Marvel Studios could tell new stories about his life in that paradise, they could even explore the past of his life or approach a different version of the Asgardian from another corner of the Multiverse. At the moment, the public is satisfied with Heimdall’s most recent appearance in love and thunder and it only remains to wait for the following Phases of the MCU to see the possible return of the beloved guardian.

You can read the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder next:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

