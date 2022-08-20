“I would have liked to have studied Islam”. Bella Hadid also regrets rhinoplasty

Bella Hadid she called herself sad because she didn’t grow up with a Muslim upbringing. The model, in fact, is the daughter of a Dutch top model, and former reality star, Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, a well-known Palestinian real estate developer. She was born in Washington DC to her and her parents separated when she was still very young. Until the fourth year of age, Bella Hadid grew up with Palestinian relatives but, after her separation, her mother decided to leave Washington to move to California, where the model later grew up.

Bella, her sister Gigi and brother Anwar lived most of their youth in Santa Barbara, a particularly coveted and chic place for anyone who loves social life, but for the supermodel it seems it wasn’t so nice to live in California. And, in fact, in an interview with Gq magazine, Bella Hadid commented: “ I would have liked to study and practice religion as a child, but I was not given this opportunity “An anachronistic remonstrance on the part of Bella Hadid, now an adult, who has never publicly expressed a Muslim orientation before.