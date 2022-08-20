“I would have liked to have studied Islam”. Bella Hadid also regrets rhinoplasty
Bella Hadid she called herself sad because she didn’t grow up with a Muslim upbringing. The model, in fact, is the daughter of a Dutch top model, and former reality star, Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, a well-known Palestinian real estate developer. She was born in Washington DC to her and her parents separated when she was still very young. Until the fourth year of age, Bella Hadid grew up with Palestinian relatives but, after her separation, her mother decided to leave Washington to move to California, where the model later grew up.
Bella, her sister Gigi and brother Anwar lived most of their youth in Santa Barbara, a particularly coveted and chic place for anyone who loves social life, but for the supermodel it seems it wasn’t so nice to live in California. And, in fact, in an interview with Gq magazine, Bella Hadid commented: “I would have liked to study and practice religion as a child, but I was not given this opportunity“An anachronistic remonstrance on the part of Bella Hadid, now an adult, who has never publicly expressed a Muslim orientation before.
The fact that she was of Arab origin, according to her story, would have exposed her to mockery and derision by her friends of the time, to the point of suffering real bullying: "I have been the subject of racist comments. I felt sad and lonely". And therefore, to complete the picture of her" sadness ", Bella Hadid also admitted that if she went back she would not have the rhinoplasty surgery performed at just 14 years old. The reasons why Bella Hadid had such a sudden and radical change of vision are not known at the moment. The fact is that, if she really desires it, she is always in time to get closer to Muslim culture and to what is linked to that world. including the impositions that would not allow her to lead the life that, so far, the model has exhibited on social media and beyond.