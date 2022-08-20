“I think everyone’s had enough of me”

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has long been crowned in glory with multiple box office successes and Oscar nominations in consecutive years. However, some missteps that resulted in participation in films that failed for one reason or another, suddenly carved her career to a kind of voluntary pause and simultaneous oblivion by the public. Now that Lawrence has decided to return with interesting projects again, she spoke (via) about what motivated him to take her career to that period of stasis.

“It wasn’t extracting the quality that it should have,” Lawrence said of the films that led her to step away from filmmaking for a while. “I think everyone got fed up with me. I had grown tired of myself. She had reached a point where she couldn’t do anything right. If she walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’ «.

Before her break, the actress experienced a few box office and critical disappointments. passengers from director Morten Tyldum, was a film in which he starred alongside Chris Pratt. The film was accused of turning an interesting survival drama into a rosy romance movie.

It did not happen differently with his leading role in Red Sparrow, an espionage film closer to film noir, which disappointed the public for its lack of action. On the other hand, audiences were confused when they saw Mother! by Darren Aronofsky, a reactionary film that puts the public in check with the cynicism of its messages and its intricate narrative.

However, the biggest nail in her coffin was her role as Mystique in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a film that was unanimously panned by critics, the public and even fans of the Marvel Comics characters. After so many missteps, Lawrence, however, went into a depressive spiral where he felt that no one really cared for her, or anything he did.

“I think I was a people-pleaser for most of my life,” he explained. “Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody is angry.’ And then I felt like I had gotten to a point where people didn’t like just my existence. So that made me think that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.

Justine Polsky, who is the best friend of the actress, in addition to her manager, commented that stardom and the spotlight had forced Lawrence to give in to pressure that killed his creative spirit. “So she disappeared and I think she was the most responsible way to preserve her talent and her sanity,” she said.

The great come back by Jennifer Lawrence will happen first with don’t look up, the new comedy film from Adam Mckay. Alongside Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and many more, the actress will be at the center of a story about two scientists who are ignored by literally the entire world, when they try to warn them that a cataclysmic event is about to occur on Earth. . The film will arrive on Netflix on December 24.