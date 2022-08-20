How to lock apps with a password on Android

If you want to protect your privacy and the data contained in the apps you use, we will teach you how to lock apps with a password.

In recent times, we have seen that the issue of privacy has become very popular, because users are increasingly concerned about their personal information. As a result of this, the new versions of the mobile operating system have added functions to protect this data. Although one of the best ways to achieve this is by locking applications with a password.

Today, applications like WhatsApp, and other social networks, they have so much user data, not counting those that people share through conversations. Therefore, it is essential to have a way to block these apps so that no stranger has access to them, not even if they get our mobile. Although it can also be helpful to have a password manager so you don’t have to remember them all the time.

And if you want to know how to lock applications with a password, in the next lines we will tell you everything.

Methods to Lock Apps with Password on Android

If you have an Android mobile, you should know that There are two ways to set a password lock for certain applications, so that whenever you or someone wants to access its content, they have to enter the security credential.

The first way to do this is through third-party applications that allow you to protect other apps with passwords, although you must be careful not to forget your passwords or you could even end up trying to recover your Facebook credentials, for example. So in these cases, it is best to turn to a manager. Although, in the case of blocking apps, you can do it without having to install anything.

Apps to lock other apps with password

Although currently, many Android mobile manufacturers allow applications to set passwords to block their access, as is the case of Xiaomi, it is also true that not everyone has joined this trend of privacy. Therefore, if your device does not have this function, you must use third-party software.

One of the best alternatives in this segment is AppLock, also one of the oldest, since it allows you to choose the type of lock you want for applications, whether by password, security PIN, pattern and even fingerprint sensor. But this is not all, since it goes one step further compared to its competition, since it allows set individual passwords for each app you have installed and has an interesting feature that makes the camera take a selfie of the person who has tried to enter without success.

Download AppLock

Lock applications with a password from the mobile settings

But if your Android mobile incorporates the possibility of blocking apps with a password, then you do not have to resort to third-party softwarebut you must make a few adjustments in the configuration of the equipment.

Next, we will tell you how you can do it, although it is important to note that some option names may vary depending on the customization layer manufacturer.

The best way to access this feature is to enter the Setting of the mobile and, in the search bar located at the top, enter the key phrase “app lock”. This will take you directly to the function you are interested in.

Once you are in this section, you will simply have to set up a security password, PIN, or pattern and then choose the apps you want to protect. Although if your mobile has a fingerprint sensor, you can use it too.