How to identify that a diet is a waste of time and money

A good diet plan it can help you achieve goals like building muscle, increasing physical performance, or burning fat.

But not all nutritional programs are suitable for everyoneaccording to Angie Asche, an expert nutritionist at Centr, a fitness and nutrition app created by actor Chris Hemsworth.

Diets that impose arbitrary or overly strict rules can stop your progress, Asche explains to Business Insider.

The food specialist also states that there is 4 red flags that can tell you if a diet is worth your time, money and energy. Here’s how to spot them.

If you have to buy special brand products, the diet can be a waste of money

One of the Early Signs That Dieting Might Be More Fad Than Reality is whether it involves a good investment in specific meal kits or other items.

You shouldn’t have to buy 80% or more of your foods from a specific brand or company to follow a good nutrition plan, says Asche.

A healthy diet should focus on a variety of whole foods that you can get in any market, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and protein sources such as lean meat, fish, eggs, and legumes, dieticians recommend.

You should also avoid weight-loss products, including herbs, pills, or powders intended to promote weight loss; research suggests that the vast majority of diet supplements do not work.

And the supplements they have benefits for burning fat or building muscleSuch as caffeine, creatine, and protein shakes can be helpful, but as the name suggests, they should complement a healthy diet, not replace it, Asche adds. “We have to tackle the food first.”

Beware of meal plans that offer the same thing to all users

Another common pitfall of diet programs is if they use the same menu for all users, regardless of each person’s unique goals, preferences, or circumstances.

“If you just walk in and they give you a meal plan, it’s not helpful,” Asche warns.

Ideally, a nutritionist or other qualified nutrition expert will review your current routine and offer advice on how to change it over time. “I’d like to know what you’re doing right now to see where we can make improvements, little by little.”

Eliminating certain foods or food groups can be harmful

Is a bad sign if your diet requires you to eliminate or severely restrict any food or group, including carbohydrates, sweets, or comfort foods that can comfort you.

It is not necessary to delete anything for a successful plan, But you should focus on balancing the foods you enjoy with nutrient-rich options, says Asche.

Forbidding foods might even make you crave them and make you less likely to stick with the diet in the long run, research suggests.

Following very strict rules on a diet is unnecessary and often harmful

You don’t have to stick to a diet 100% of the time. to be successful, and the good ones allow for flexibility while keeping you consistent with healthy habits.

For example, food diaries or calorie-tracking apps can be a useful tool for evaluating your habits, but can be stressful or turn harmful if taken to the extreme, according to Asche.

“It can be cool or it can be horrible and obsessive. You don’t need to use them to record every strawberry you put in your mouth.”

So you may want stay away from programs that make you feel guilty if you don’t meticulously record every bite of food you take, or those that impose rules so inflexible that you can’t realistically uphold them in your everyday life.