How much is Gal Gadot’s most luxurious car worth?

Gal Gadot was able to add an incredible car to her garage, thanks to the high salary contracts she achieved with her profession over the years. This vehicle has a market value that makes it the most expensive car in his collection. Learn more about it below.

Gal Gadot has a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high salaries she received throughout her acting career, she was able to add several of them to her garage. In it, we can find a Mini Cooper Sa cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Typea BMW X5M and a Tesla Model Xwhich is the most valuable car in his collection.

There is a possibility that the Israeli actress developed this passion for cars during the filming of the various installments of Fast and furious which starred With these movies, she catapulted her career and acted alongside big stars of Hollywood What Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez Y Dwayne Johnsonamong others.

His performances in that saga of films allowed him to get other roles such as Diana Prince, wonder-womanand that of The Bishop (Bishop) in Red alert (Red Notice). For this movie where she acted with Ryan ReynoldsGadot took a bag of $20 million. For this reason, she He was able to afford to pay $140,000 for his Tesla Model X.

This vehicle, the most valuable in his collection, has two electric motors (one of rear wheel drive and another of front-wheel drive) that are capable of generating 671 horsepower combined power. In this way, you can achieve a 250km/h top speed and go 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

Inside, the Model X of the one who gives life to the Wonder Womanhas a spacious and comfortable cabin with a maximum capacity of 7 passengers. This must be ideal, since the one born in Israel you can use it to go out for a walk with your family, consisting of your husband yaron varsano and his three daughters: Maya, Soul Y Daniella.