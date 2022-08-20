How many children does Anne Hathaway have and who is her father?

Anne Hathaway She became, over the last decade, one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. The 39-year-old star is also a fashion icon and trendsetter at each of her public appearances.

The truth is that the figure of The Devil Wears Prada He has no shortage of tempting job offers, but he doesn’t accept just any role. Each role he decides to play has to mean a real challenge in his life and allow him to unleash his full potential.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman.

But not only the working life of Anne Hathaway smiles at you, but also the personal. Although in regards to her family she maintains a very low profile, it is known that she has been in a relationship with the actor and producer since 2008 Adam Shulmanwhom he met at the Palms Spring Film Festival.

As she herself admitted later, what happened to her with the jeweler was also a crush, true love at first sight. Since then, she has known that he was the man she was going to marry and that is how it was: “I think she thought I was a little crazy, which is true, but I am also a good person. I have never talked about this, but I was very honest with him. From the moment I met him I knew he was the love of my life.

A few years of dating passed until in 2012 they decided to go one step further and said yes I do at a ceremony that featured 150 guests, many of them big celebrities, and in which the actress wore an exclusive Valentino design.

Then, the happy marriage began to form a family with the arrival, on March 24, 2016, of their first child together, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman tried to protect their little one from the paparazzi from the moment of his birth, for which there are few images of him.

The couple walking down the street with their two children.

When Johnny, as the actress calls him, was only three years old, Jack Shulman arrived. The star of Les Miserables kept the birth of her second baby completely anonymous and only revealed it when the new member of the family was already 11 months old. “Now I have a beautiful boy who is almost 11 months old, but I was pregnant when I did ‘The Witches,’ so technically he is in that whole performance,” she confided in an interview.

The truth is that since the first child arrived in her family, Anne Hathaway reduced her workload to be able to spend as much time as possible at home with her two little ones: “Before having my son, I felt this pressure to fill my schedule If I wasn’t working, I felt like I was wasting my time… Now I know that I have to take breaks during my year, and there are times when I’m just not available to work because it’s important to me to be home with them.”