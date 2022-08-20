Hollywood can not believe it: Adrián Suar “buried” Brad Pitt

Adrián Suar achieved an unthinkable commercial feat: 30 nights with my exher new film co-starring Pilar Gamboa, beat Bullet trainthe latest action release from Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. The details of the devastating phenomenon that consecrated “El Chueco” as the king of the weekly movie box office.

The data is amazing: in its early days on the bill, 30 nights with my ex got 179,255 tickets sold on 347 screens across the country. In addition, the first film with Suar as director, had 30,539 spectators on its first day of screening. With these figures, the Argentine comedy established itself as the best national premiere since The Robbery of the Century (2020) and became the highest-grossing national film since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the consultancy ultracinema.

Between Thursday, August 11 and Sunday, August 14, Argentine cinemas cut 417,099 admissions, an increase of 4% compared to the previous weekend. In second place of the most watched films, it was located Bullet trainthe action thriller starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch., which sold 48,556 tickets on 190 screens and reached a total of 167,530 cut tickets.

Third place went to DC League of Super Petswith 41,652 on 222 screens during its third weekend in Argentine theaters to reach a cumulative 385,890 tickets sold. The fourth position in the table went to Minions: A Villain is Born that in its seventh weekend on the bill drew 41,604 viewers on 196 screens. Since its premiere, the film distributed by UIP cut 4,392,426 tickets and is the highest grossing title released in 2022. And in fifth place is Thor: love and thunder, Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, which attracted 29,540 spectators on 135 screens in its sixth weekend in theaters and reached 2,012,641 tickets sold since its premiere.

What is 30 nights with my ex about?

30 nights with my exwritten by Pablo Solarz and produced by Patagonik, It is focused on El Turbo (Suar), owner of a finance company with no time for anything other than business, who must take care of the expulsion of La Loba (Gamboa), his ex-wife. that after a long stay in a psychiatric clinic she will spend 30 days with him and the daughter they have in common (Rocío Hernández) at home, before facing full reintegration into society. The cast is completed with the performances of Campi, Pichu Straneo, Rocío Hernández, Elisa Carricajo, Elvira Onetto and Jorge Suárez.