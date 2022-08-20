‘Hold me closer’, by Britney Spears and Elton John, already has a release date and leak? – The financial

Last August 8, Elton John announced the release of a new song called ‘Hold me closer‘, in which he worked alongside Britney Spearswho left music due to the tutelage to which she was subjected for 13 years and who is now back, although she did not specify when she would leave.

After some speculation, on August 19 the British artist confirmed that the new single in collaboration the ‘Princess of pop‘ will be released on August 26exactly six years after the release of ‘Glory’, Britney’s last production.

John offered this Friday on his social networks a small visual preview of the song with a photo of the two singers when they were little kids; he at the piano and she in a pink ballerina dress, accompanied by the title and the date, as well as a photo in which both currently appear.

‘Hold Me Closer’ is Spears’ first single since her ‘Glory’ album.published on August 26, 2016, and since last November the American pop icon was no longer subject to legal guardianship, first by her father and in recent months by a California state official.

Britney Spears and Elton John song leaked?

According to what was reported on social networks, Some Internet users leaked this Friday at dawn what could be the return of Britney Spears to the music after six years of absence.

Despite the fact that many users say they have already heard ‘Holde me closer’ and ensure that the wait was worth it, the bulk of the followers of Britney and Elton would have started a campaign so that no one listens to the leaked version out of respect for the work of both artists, in addition to being an illegal practice.

if you think I waited 13 years and some change to hear Britney Spears’ first song after being freed through a LEAK I’m NOT the one!!! I WILL WAIT FOR FULL RELEASE AND SUPPORT LIKE A PROPERTY STAN. #BritneyIsComing #HoldMeCloser — ☽○☾ bretney ☽○☾ (@ItsBritneyForMe) August 19, 2022

By this situation, you may have to bring the releases forward a few days, so it would no longer be August 26. We will have to be attentive to the news offered by both the ‘pop princess’ and Sir Elton John.

With information from EFE