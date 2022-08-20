Here are the highest paid models in the world: the ranking

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss: here are the highest paid models in the world according to the Forbes ranking.



Beautiful, perfect, envied and loved: who are they models highest paid in the world? Here is one classification based on the heritage of the ten most famous, among which Kendall Jenner stands out.

Richest models in the world: that’s who they are

To be one of the most famous models in the world, it is no longer enough to have a perfect body or an angelic face. With the advent of social networks and Instagram, in particular, models must also know how to be the right examples for followers, interest and intrigue with their private life, without ever falling into vulgarity. This is how some models become very famous and in great demand on all the catwalks, and this is how their names stand out in the classification of the models highest paid in the world according to Forbes.

The first, the richest of all, is Kendall Jennerwhich in 2021 celebrated not only incredible popularity but also a legacy of 22.5 million dollars. It follows Karlie Klossmodel made known by the sensual and irreverent fashion shows of Victoria’s Secret, which has collected 13 million dollars.

Also on the podium Chrissy Teigen with 11.5 million known for being the beautiful wife of John Legend who writes some of the best songs for her in recent years. Fourth in the standings Rosie Huntington with 11.5 millionclosely followed by Dear Delavigne with 10 millionrecently also a successful actress as well as a model loved by some of the most important brands in the world such as Versace and Chanel.

The ranking of the highest paid models: last 5 places

Continue the classification of the models most paid and loved in the world with Gisele Bundchenmodel since she was only 14, who has a fortune of 10 million dollars. With 9.5 million And 8.5 million we find pothe Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid.

The two sisters are fashion icons and beloved su Instagram where they are revered by many fans. Gigi she started her modeling career when she was very young for the Guess line dedicated to children. Last, but only on the basis of income and certainly not for beauty, Joan Smalls which in 2021 collected the beauty of 8.5 million dollars thanks to fashion campaigns, fashion shows around the world and sponsorships.