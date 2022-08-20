He humiliated Modric and Kroos with the Tri, he earned 90 million pesos, now he sells cakes

Cake Seller / Toni Kroos / Luka Modric

Few Mexican players can say that they humiliated Tony Kroos Already Luka modric, Real Madrid duo that is considered one of the best in history. Together with Casemiro they managed to become the backbone of the merengue team, and therefore, the most winning midfield in the Champions League.

Given this, several Mexican players have come to face the legendary duo, but few can say that they managed to overcome their legacy with their great performances. Now if we talk about the level of national teams, it makes it even more complicated, since we are talking about a world champion and runner-up.

However, there is one who managed to be part of a Selection mexican who beat both teams: William Ochoa. The goalkeeper managed to be a fundamental part of that tricolor team’s victory in Brazil 2014 against Luka Modric’s Croatian National Team and the 2018 World Cup in Russia against Toni Kroos’s Germany.

Guillermo Ochoa: from El Tri goalkeeper to cake seller

The Mexican goalkeeper has a cake shop in Mexico City called Don Polo Cakes. This place is a family tradition, since his parents started with the position in which Ochoa is now an important investor. They are usually very well known within the city due to the fame of the El Tri archer.