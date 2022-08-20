Gravity Falls creator wants Grunkle Stan in Fortnite

This week began one of the most anticipated crossovers in video games with Fortnite x Dragon Ball, making a dream come true that seemed impossible to many a few years ago. Thanks to the arrival of Goku and his friends to Fortnitecrossovers no longer have limits and there are people asking for it to be added to Grunkle Stan from Gravity Fallsincluding the creator of Gravity Falls.

The campaign to include Stanley Pines, also known as Grandpa Uncle Stan or Grunkle Stan, from Gravity Falls, began a few months ago by Imran Khan, editor of Fanbyte, who after rewatching the series made a post asking Epic put Grunkle Stan in Fortnite. “People started liking my tweet… so I started retweeting it every once in a whileKhan said. This week his request was acknowledged.

This week Khan made a tweet saying “Now that Goku is in Fortnite, I need to resume my campaign for Grunkle Stan.”, which got a response from the creator of Gravity Falls giving his approval. “The ball is in your court”, said Alex Hirsch tagging donald mustardthe CCO of Epic Games.

Since Alex Hirsch is the creator of Gravity Falls, this means that on his part there is no problem with Uncle Grandpa Stan arriving as a skin in Fortnite, since he is saying that now it only depends on Epic Games wanting to do a crossover with Gravity falls.

In his Fanbyte article, Khan says that at a recent party he cornered a Disney executive who handles these matters to tell him his request, to which the executive replied that there was a problem, and that is it did not depend on Disney, but on Epic Games.

Alex Hirsch’s comment raises the same thing, and it is that a Fortnite x Gravity Falls crossover will only be possible if Epic Games shows interest in bringing Grunkle Stan to his battle royale, as the rest of those involved are interested.