Goodbye win? America receives bad news to face Cruz Azul

The match between América and Cruz Azul for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Apertura received news that could condition the Clásico Joven.

The match has not yet started and it seems that the controversy is assured for the America vs Cruz Azul of the Matchday 10 of Opening Tournament 2022. After adding three wins in a row, Fernando Ortíz’s Águilas may be affected and at a disadvantage for the Young Classic.

This meeting caused a lot of expectations because many of the spotlights point to Jonathan RodriguezUruguayan striker who gave the machine the ninth and now plays for the azulcremas.

Prior to the match, a great atmosphere in el nido de coapa for the good level they are going through. Given that, Bruno Valdez had the luxury of ensuring that Coapa’s men will win this Saturday by a score of 2-0.

The bad news is that the Liga MX appointed Luis Enrique Santander as the central referee of the Young Classic. The Mexican whistler has been involved in several controversies that have damaged the Eagles, such as the time he did not sanction a hard tackle on Álvaro Fidalgo and provoked the anger of Santiago Baños.

Some time later, in the last Mexican soccer league, Santander did not mark two clear fouls against America against Puebla and the azulcrema board made a disagreement because they could seriously injure Federico Viñas and Luis Fuentes. Now all that remains is to wait for the Arbitration decisions do not influence the match this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.

