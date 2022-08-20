GF Vip, the new brilliant promo. Signorini: “I have Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench”

Evidence / Gossip / People

20 August 22 / Written by: Vincenzo Pennisi

Alfonso Signorini launches the new promo of GF Vip: “On the bench I have Cristiano Ronaldo”, the latest presentation of the reality show

In the past few hours the countdown has officially started, marking a month before the departure of the GF Vip. And Alfonso Signorini loads the wait with a brilliant new promo available on Canale Cinque and that does nothing but increase the curiosity, already skyrocketing, of all the fans. And this time the host of the reality show goes down hard, since in the interview with the fake Johnny Depp he also appears Cristiano Ronaldo: “Look, I have Cristiano on the bench!” – Warns Signorini -. “Who? Malgioglio? “. “Not at all Malgioglio, Ronaldo! But guys I can waste time with these people, I want vipponi! “

Very difficult, practically utopia, to think of seeing the Portuguese champion in the most spied house in Italy, just as it would be impossible to find Johnny Depp and Lady Gaga, but the promos launched by Gentlemen somehow reveal as for his fourth GF Vip is thinking of doing it absolutely big. And the surprises are just around the corner, with names of big celebrities ready to jump out in surprise and that could make reality fans roll their eyes once the cast is officially announced. Meanwhile, the expectation grows out of all proportion, given that in the next few days all the names that will make up the GF Vip 7 squad will finally be announced. There will be no Gaga, Depp and Ronaldo, but surely we will see some good ones.