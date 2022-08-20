George Clooney will receive the award from the Kennedy Center

The actor George Clooney and the band U2 will receive this year the prestigious award of the Kennedy Centerin Washingtonwhich recognizes the artists who have most enriched the culture of USAannounced this Thursday the institution through a statement.

“Growing up in a small town in Kentucky, I never could have imagined that one day I would be the one sitting on the balcony of the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned at the same time as the rest of these amazing artists is an honor.”pointed out the actor after learning that he will be one of the winners at the media gala to be held on December 4.

The prestigious Kennedy Center Awards, which are presented annually The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since 1978, they recognize the artists who “have most enriched the culture of the United States” and their gala, which is broadcast on television, is traditionally attended by the president.

After the then president donald trump (2017-2021) will avoid attending during his entire term, the current president, Joe Bidenresumed last December the tradition of attending the ceremony, which is held in the iconic Kennedy Center Opera House.

Together with the American actor and the Irish group led by Bond The contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter will be honored Amy Grant; legendary soul, gospel, R&B and pop singer Gladys Knight and the American composer, director and educator of Cuban origin Tanya Leon.

«In December 1980 we made our first trip across the Atlantic to America (…) We had big dreams then, fueled in part by the belief that the United States smiles on Ireland (…) It has been a four-decade love affair with the country and its people, its artists and culture”, declared the members of the group formed by Bond, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr..

The president of the center Deborah F. Rutterstressed that for nearly half a century the Kennedy Center Honors “have represented the best of creative culture in the United States” and the awards, popularly known as «The Honours»recognize “not just a performance, album or film, but value the cumulative work and influence of an artist over many decades.”

This year’s selected honorees were chosen based on the recommendation of the Center’s Special Honors Advisory Committee, which is chaired by David Bohnett and includes previous winners and artists such as actress Julie Andrewssinger Gloria Estefan and the composer Lionel richie. EFE (YO)