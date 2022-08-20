George Clooney, very critical of the fatal accident in ‘Rust’ in which Alec Baldwin was involved

Last October an accident occurred that no actor would ever want to face on a set. Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun into the set of the movie rust and reached director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who died, and director Joel Souza, who was injured. A terrible event that reopened the debate on the safety and use of firearms during the filming of movies and that has left the actor and his team devastated. George Clooney has referred to what happened, who has been very harsh in his statements about the lack of security and has described the incident as “crazy” and “exasperating”. on the podcast WTF by Marc Maronthe protagonist of Ocean’s Eleven He emphasized the importance of extreme precautionary measures.

“I’ve been on sets for 40 years and the person who hands you the gun, the person responsible for the gun, is someone from the props or the gunsmith. Period”, said the artist. “Every time a weapon is handed to me in the set, I look at it, I open it, I also show it to the person I am pointing at, I show it to the team and when I finish, I return it to the armory”, he added, explaining the method he follows when he has to handle a weapon in some scene. He recalled that the death of Brandon Lee, who died in a similar accident during the filming of The Raven, in 1993, marked a turning point in this regard. “Part of it is because of what happened to Brandon. Everybody does. Everybody knows. After Brandon’s death, it really became very clear: open the gun, look down the barrel, look in the cylinder, make sure,” he said.

He questioned the lack of experience

“Maybe Alec did that, I hope he did, but the problem is that ammunition is complicated. Because they look like real bullets. They have a small hole in the back where someone has taken out the gunpowder,” he said. He criticized that they did not hire people with more experience for such an important job. “Why wouldn’t this low-budget movie with producers who haven’t produced anything hire someone with experience as the gunsmith?… It’s a terrible accident. But a 24-year-old person with that little experience should not be in charge of a weapons department, ”he asked about Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, the gunsmith of rust. He also explained his surprise at the term “cold gun” used by those involved in the incident, since it is something he has not heard in any filming.

George was referring these days to how his life changed when Amal, his wife, crossed his path. “I didn’t want to get married or have children. This extraordinary human being entered my life and I fell madly in love. The moment I met her, I knew that everything was going to be different,” she explained. She had never thought of having children either, but she decided even though she never imagined that twins would arrive. “There is a moment when the doctor gives you the ultrasound and He tells you ‘Here you are, it’s a boy’. And I said ‘That’s good, a boy’. And then the doctor said: ‘And the other is a girl’… and I was speechless,'” he assured.







