George Clooney Says Theaters Are No Longer Interested in Releasing His Movies

It is becoming more and more common for streaming platforms to release movies without the need for them to have been previously screened in theaters. And it is that, except in outstanding events such as the launch of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, many viewers prefer to watch the footage from their home television instead of going to theaters. As proof of this, You just have to see the numbers obtained by the Spanish box office this 2021.

George Clooney himself speaks openly about this situation. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly he exposes the difficult task involved in showing small-scale proposals on the big screen, such as the last film he directed, ‘The Bar of Great Expectations’. Of course, the filmmaker does not blame these services, on the contrary, he supports them by thanking them for his work: “It’s been hard to make these kinds of movies for quite some time, long before streamers took over. ‘Descendants’ was kind of like that in a way, as was ‘Up in the Air.’ It’s always been hard to find a place for them to exist. I think streamers have reopened a huge world for the kind of movies I enjoy watching and making.”.

That is why Clooney has had to fight with theaters to release several of his projects, since he considers that “There is nothing more exciting than watching a comedy in a room full of people, or a scary movie”. According to account: “I think part of our job will always be to make sure that we’re protecting the integrity of having movies in theaters… But honestly, theaters weren’t willing to take on a lot of the movies that I’ve been making for a long time. They said, ‘Yeah, that’s not our thing anymore.’ So streamers have really opened a door to keep those kinds of stories alive.”.

‘The bar of high hopes’ is now available on Amazon Prime Video. It consists of an adaptation of JR Moehringer’s memoirs, which recounts the author’s own childhood and adolescence growing up on Long Island. The cast includes Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Max Martini and Max Casella, among others.

Ben Affleck on the (dark) future of cinema

For his part, Affleck, has a much more catastrophic thought and explains to the same medium his prediction about the future of the industry: “I think the movies in theaters will be more expensive, like events. They will be aimed at young people and especially of the style: ‘Hey, I’m immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I can’t wait to see what happens next.’ And there will be 40 movies a year in theaters, probably, all sequels, animated and franchises.“.

The Hollywood star has come to this conclusion after the box office of ‘The Last Duel’ was a real failure: “I’ve had bad movies that didn’t work and I didn’t blink. I know why people didn’t go, because they weren’t good. But I liked what we did. I liked what we had to say. I’m very proud of it. So I was really confused. And then seeing that he did well on streaming, I thought: ‘Well, there you have it. That’s where the audience is’ “.