GarageBand adds music by Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN to play at being a DJ

Those who have a apple mobile device As the iPhone or the iPad They know that they have an application that allows them to fulfill their dream of becoming a DJ by creating and mixing those who seek to be the next radio hit that sounds all over the planet. We talk about Garage Band.

Well, the app has just added free content to continue creating, this time based on two hits that can be taken apart and remixed to give them a personal and unique touch that gives them new life. We talk about “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry Y “Darl+ing” of the numerous Korean gang SEVENTEEN.

Both tracks are now available as a free download on the respective sound library of GarageBand where we can decorate them with the sounds, instruments and other effects free of charge who are present in the section so that our creativity flows and we make that song sound in a way not thought of until now.

Obviously, to be able to access these super hits we will have to have the GarageBand app updated to the version 2.3.12Besides the latest version of iOS on iPhone and iPadOS for iPad and done this, both songs will appear available for immediate download starting there with our work that can lead us to the musical success we seek in our dreams, or just have a good time and show it to our friends.