Full WWE SmackDown card revealed August 19, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight the 1200th episode of Friday Night SmackDown live from the Bell Center in Montreal, QC. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card August 19, 2022

– Ronda Rousey will be arrested

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya

– Hit Row music segment

– Match to determine the contender for the Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Happy Corbin vs. sami zayn

– Viking Raiders segment: Viking Funeral for New Day

– Interview with Liv Morgan, who will later face Shotzi

– Confrontation between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre



Grades:

Shinsuke Nakamura, Riddle, Kevin Owens, Butch and Ridge Holland are scheduled to participate in dark matches.



SmackDown schedules August 19, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early morning of August 20): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning on August 20): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.